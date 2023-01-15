Gennaio 15, 2023 20:53

Serie C: Girone C, risultati e classifica 22a Giornata

Dante Sebastio Gennaio 15, 2023 20:10

SERIE C/C – RISULTATI 22a GIORNATA

SABATO 14-01-2023

VIRTUS FRANCAVILLA-FOGGIA 1-0

8’ Patierno (VF)

DOMENICA 15-01-2023

ORE 14.30

LATINA 🟥-CATANZARO 0-1

31’ Biasci (C)

PICERNO-GIUGLIANO 1-1

5’ Santarcangelo (P), 77’ C. Poziello (G)

ORE 17.30

AVELLINO-MONOPOLI 0-0

CERIGNOLA-FIDELIS ANDRIA 2-0

4’ Malcore (C), 7’ Tascone (C)

JUVE STABIA-MONTEROSI 1-3

10’ Bentivenga (JS), 14’ Della Pietra (M), 29’ Piroli (M), 45’ Carlini (M)

POTENZA-GELBISON 3-1

16’ Caturano (P), 29’ Girasole (P), 56’ De Sena (G), 77’ Caturano (P)

TARANTO 🟥-TURRIS 🟥 0-0

VITERBESE-MESSINA 1-3

47’ Catania (M), 53’ Kragl (M), 83’ rigore Marotta (V), 89’ Marino (M)

LUNEDÌ 16-01-2023

ORE 20.30

CROTONE-PESCARA

CLASSIFICA

