Serie C: Girone C, risultati e classifica 22a Giornata

SERIE C/C – RISULTATI 22a GIORNATA
SABATO 14-01-2023
VIRTUS FRANCAVILLA-FOGGIA 1-0
8’ Patierno (VF)
DOMENICA 15-01-2023
ORE 14.30
LATINA 🟥-CATANZARO 0-1
31’ Biasci (C)
PICERNO-GIUGLIANO 1-1
5’ Santarcangelo (P), 77’ C. Poziello (G)
ORE 17.30
AVELLINO-MONOPOLI 0-0
CERIGNOLA-FIDELIS ANDRIA 2-0
4’ Malcore (C), 7’ Tascone (C)
JUVE STABIA-MONTEROSI 1-3
10’ Bentivenga (JS), 14’ Della Pietra (M), 29’ Piroli (M), 45’ Carlini (M)
POTENZA-GELBISON 3-1
16’ Caturano (P), 29’ Girasole (P), 56’ De Sena (G), 77’ Caturano (P)
TARANTO 🟥-TURRIS 🟥 0-0
VITERBESE-MESSINA 1-3
47’ Catania (M), 53’ Kragl (M), 83’ rigore Marotta (V), 89’ Marino (M)
LUNEDÌ 16-01-2023
ORE 20.30
CROTONE-PESCARA
CLASSIFICA
