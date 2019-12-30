Volley serie A2, Lagonegro – Materdomini Castellana 3-0

  • Home
  • Volley
  • Volley serie A2, Lagonegro – Materdomini Castellana 3-0

Condividi

Il recupero della nona giornata non ha sorriso alla Materdomini Castellana che ha perso a Lagonegro per tre set a zero restando al penultimo posto.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento