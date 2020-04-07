Volley | Lega: ok a stop di serie A2 e A3

ANCHE SULLA PALLAVOLO STA PER CALARE IL SIPARIO. LA STAGIONE DIFFICILMENTE RIPRENDERA’ ALMENO IN SERIE A2 E IN A3 MENTRE PER LA SUPERLEGA RESTA ACCESO IL LUMICINO DEI PLAY OFF.

