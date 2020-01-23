Virus Cina | Primo caso sospetto a Bari

Condividi

Rientrava da un tour in oriente che ha toccato anche Wuhan la cantante della provincia di Bari ricoverata da ieri sera al Policlinico per un sospetto caso di Coronavirus che ha provocato in cina già 25 morti

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento