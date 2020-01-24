Virus Cina | Caso Bari non era da Corona virus

E' arrivata la conferma che tutti aspettavano: dallo Spallanzani di Roma dicono che il presunto caso di corona virus di Bari è risultato negativo. La donna potrebbe essere dimessa entro le prossime 48

