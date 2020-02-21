Virtus Francavilla | Trocini: “Sarà una partita difficile”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Virtus Francavilla | Trocini: “Sarà una partita difficile”

Condividi

La Virtus Francavilla sarà impegnata contro il Catanzaro. Un anticipo che potrebbe incoronare gli uomini di Trocini squadra "ammazza grandi" del girone C

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento