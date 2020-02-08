Virtus Francavilla | Ginobili: “contro l’Avellino tutti disponibili”

Dopo la sconfitta contro il Bari che ha causato anche la squalifica di Bruno Trocini, ha parlato con la stampa il secondo Ginobili che non sottovaluta l'Avellino.

