Vigilia Viterbese – Foggia | Tra i Rossoneri assenti Germinio e Salvi

Dopo il pareggio di Vibo Valentia il Foggia è chiamato a fare risultato a Viterbo. Assenti Salvi e Germinio. I rossoneri affrontano la squadra di Roberto Taurino.

