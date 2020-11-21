Vigilia Casertana – Bari | Tampone di Auteri negativo, ecco la formazione

Alla vigilia di Casertana - Bari arriva una buona notizia per i biancorossi. E' risultato negativo l' ultimo tampone effettuato da mister Auteri.

