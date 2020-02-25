Verso Monopoli – Rieti: la formazione da opporre ai laziali

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Verso Monopoli – Rieti: la formazione da opporre ai laziali

Condividi

Il Monopoli dopo lo stop casalingo contro la Sicula Leonzio è chiamato al riscatto contro il Rieti. Fischio d'inizio al Veneziani alle 20,45

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento