Verso Bari Avellino, Vivarini ‘con il Bari sono tutti assatanati’

  Verso Bari Avellino, Vivarini 'con il Bari sono tutti assatanati'

Il Bari dopo 2 trasferte consecutive tornerà domani al San Nicola per affrontare l'Avellino. Vivarini sottolinea che contro la sua squadra giocano tutti da "assatanati"

