Van Ransbeeck si presenta: “mi piace fare girare la squadra”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Van Ransbeeck si presenta: “mi piace fare girare la squadra”

Condividi

Il Taranto vuol spingere il piede sull'acceleratore. Così sta irrobustendo il centrocampo con l'arrivo di Van Ransbeeck che ha parlato ai nostri microfoni.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento