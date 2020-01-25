V. Francavilla | Trocini: “Con la Paganese la vera impresa”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • V. Francavilla | Trocini: “Con la Paganese la vera impresa”

Condividi

La Virtus Francavilla dopo l'impresa storica di Reggio Calabria adesso deve concentrarsi sulla Paganese per portare a casa l'obiettivo principale: la salvezza.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento