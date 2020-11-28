V. Francavilla-Teramo | Trocini: “Affrontiamo la squadra col migliore calcio”

Alla vigilia della sfida tra Virtus Francavilla e Teramo parla il tecnico Bruno Trocini, che sottolinea il valore degli avversari.

