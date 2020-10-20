V. Francavilla | Ginobili: “Con un pizzico di fortuna i risultati cambieranno”

La Virtus Francavilla domani affronterà la Paganese. In panchina non ci sarà Bruno Trocini, ma il vice Maximiliano Ginobili che ha parlato di fortuna.

