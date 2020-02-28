Usd Bitonto | Contro il Brindisi, forte della miglior difesa d’Italia

  • Usd Bitonto | Contro il Brindisi, forte della miglior difesa d’Italia

Il Bitonto continua a guidare la classifica anche se ha perso un po’ di vantaggio. Contro il Brindisi , però, punterà sulla migliore difesa d’Italia, ma anche su un attacco che ritrova i suoi protagonisti.

