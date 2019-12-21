Una navetta green al Policlinico

Iniziativa di Comune, Amtab e Asl all'interno del Policlinico di Bari. Adesso raggiungere i vari reparti sarà più facile con la nuova navetta ecologica all'interno del quartiere ospedaliero

