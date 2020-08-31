Ugento, raid intimidatorio: bus e navette in fiamme

Atto intimidatorio ad una ditta di noleggio bus ad Ugento, nel leccese. Ignoti nella tarda serata hanno dato alle fiamme alcuni mezzi. Danni per circa 200mila euro.

