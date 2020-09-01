U.S. Lecce | Tamponi ok, si ferma Rispoli

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • U.S. Lecce | Tamponi ok, si ferma Rispoli

Condividi

Prosegue la preparazione del Lecce nel ritiro di Acaya. Negativi i tamponi dei giallorossi presenti, ma la brutta notizia riguarda l'infortunio di Rispoli.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento