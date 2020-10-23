U.S. Lecce | Alves per me un punto di riferimento

  U.S. Lecce | Alves per me un punto di riferimento

E' stato presentato da Pantaleo Corvino, l' ultimo acquisto del Lecce: il difensore della nazionale albanese Kastriot Dermaku.

