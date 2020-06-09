U.S.D. Bitonto Calcio, Rossiello: “Sto vivendo un’emozione indescrivibile”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • U.S.D. Bitonto Calcio, Rossiello: “Sto vivendo un’emozione indescrivibile”

Condividi

Abbiamo intervistato il presidente del Bitonto Calcio Francesco Rossiello subito dopo l'ufficialità della promozione del suo Bitonto in serie C

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento