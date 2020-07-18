U.S. Bitonto Calcio | “Stand by” in attesa della fine della serie C

Il Bitonto dopo aver presentato allenatore e direttore sportivo, è in attesa di muoversi sul mercato. Il ritiro e' fissato dopo il 15 agosto a Camerino.

