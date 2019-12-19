Tutto pronto per Trani sul filo

Condividi

E' dedicato a Fellini e Rodari il secondo atto di Trani sul Filo, la Kermesse che animerà la città candidata a capitale italiana della cultura 2021 fino al 6 gennaio.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento