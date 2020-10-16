Turismo | Niente crisi, la doppia riscossa di Alberobello

  • Home
  • Vacanze
  • Turismo | Niente crisi, la doppia riscossa di Alberobello

Condividi

Alberobello tra i 500 posti più belli del mondo, secondo Lonely Planet, e sui vasetti di una nota crema alla nocciola: mentre il turismo flette, il centro del Barese va in controtendenza.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento