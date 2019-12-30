Turismo incoming, è l’anno della Puglia

Condividi

È decisamente l’anno della Puglia per il turismo incoming. Alberghi pieni da Bari al Salento. Tantissimi i turisti provenienti da Germania, Francia e paesi scandinavi.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento