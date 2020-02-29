Trocini | ‘Amarezza per la sconfitta ma ora pensiamo al Picerno’

C'e' ancora amarezza in casa Virtus Francavilla dopo la sconfitta infrasettimanale contro la Vibonese. Trocini però adesso vuole pensare solo al Picerno.

