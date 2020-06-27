Tricase, donato casco refrigerante salva capelli per chemio

Tricase, donato casco refrigerante salva capelli per chemio

Un casco refrigerante per prevenire la caduta del capelli è stato donato all'Ospedale di Tricase da parte delle donne della inner wheel.

