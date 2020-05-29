Tricase, ambulanti in protesta: “Fateci lavorare”

Venditori ambulanti in protesta a Tricase: "Siamo dimenticati dal Governo". Al Sindaco hanno chiesto di riaprire al più presto il mercato settimanale.

