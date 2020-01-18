Trasporti | Insieme per la campagna “Anche al Sud treni più veloci”

  Trasporti | Insieme per la campagna "Anche al Sud treni più veloci"

Continua l’azione promossa dall’associazione "L’isola che non c’è" per fare in modo che anche in Puglia arrivi l’alta velocità con adeguate infrastrutture.

