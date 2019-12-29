Trapianti, 2019 anno record per la Puglia

Condividi

Cento trapianti in un anno. Il 2019 segna il record per la Puglia. Dimostrazione che la sanità funziona - commenta il direttore del Policlinico di Bari Giovanni Migliore

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento