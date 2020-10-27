Torino – Lecce | Corini: “Cercheremo di passare il turno di Coppa Italia”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Torino – Lecce | Corini: “Cercheremo di passare il turno di Coppa Italia”

Condividi

Il Lecce dopo il pareggio di Cosenza pensa alla Coppa Italia. Domani la comitiva giallossa se la vedra' con il Torino.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento