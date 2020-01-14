Terlizzi | Nuova centrale dalla sansa al biometano

L'amministrazione comunale di Terlizzi ha in cantiere la costruzione di un nuovo impianto biometano. Nelle scorse ore ha incontrato cittadini e associazioni ambientaliste per un confronto aperto sul tema

