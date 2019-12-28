Terlizzi, chiude Chirurgia al “Sarcone”

Dalla Asl confermano la disattivazione da oggi dei posti letto del reparto di Chirurgia dell'ospedale “Sarcone” di Terlizzi. Il Sindaco sulle barricate.

