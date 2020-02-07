Tennis | A Bari la “Europe Winter Cup 2020”

  • Home
  • Sport
  • Tennis | A Bari la “Europe Winter Cup 2020”

Condividi

Fino a domenica a Bari si svolgerà la Europe Winter Cup 2020, una competizione che mette a confronto i talenti under 14 provenienti da gran parte dell'Europa.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento