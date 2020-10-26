Teatri chiusi, annullati concerti: settore in ginocchio

Teatri chiusi, annullati concerti: settore in ginocchio

Il settore dei concerti non è mai ripartito a regime dal primo lockdown, la chiusura di cinema e teatri porterà alla sospensione dei live aggravando la situazione.

