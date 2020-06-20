Taranto | Tra Giove e Tiozzo c’è “l’incognita” Martina Gold

Pagni sta valutando diversi profili di allenatore e anche se quello di Luca Tiozzo stava convincendo il presidente Massimo Giove, qualcosa o qualcuno avrebbe frenato la scelta.

