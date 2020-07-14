Taranto | Nasce la nuova orchestra giovanile Magna Grecia

  • Taranto | Nasce la nuova orchestra giovanile Magna Grecia

Ottanta giovani dai 10 ai 25 anni saranno selezionati per far parte della nuova Orchestra Giovanile della Magna Grecia. La presentazione del progetto oggi a Taranto

