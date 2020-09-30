Taranto F.C. | Stracqualursi e’ un calciatore generoso

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Taranto F.C. | Stracqualursi e’ un calciatore generoso

Condividi

Il Taranto ha messo a segno il colpo Stracqualursi, il calciatore e' stato presentato alla città dal suo stesso procuratore.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento