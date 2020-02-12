Taranto, De Santis: “Non mi spavento, i tarantini sono una tifoseria sana”

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Taranto, De Santis: “Non mi spavento, i tarantini sono una tifoseria sana”

Condividi

Dopo le minacce e la testa di animale recapitata il direttore sportivo Vincenzo De Santis ha tenuto una conferenza stampa per rispondere al vile gesto.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento