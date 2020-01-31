Storia | Bari rievoca il matrimonio di Maria Sofia e Francesco Borbone

  • Home
  • Cultura
  • Storia | Bari rievoca il matrimonio di Maria Sofia e Francesco Borbone

Condividi

Domenica mattina a Bari la rievocazione storica del matrimonio tra Maria Sofia di Baviera e Francesco di Borbone a cura dell’associazione Stella del Monte

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Related Posts

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento