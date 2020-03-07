Stop serie D | Felleca spera nello slittamento della 27^ giornata

  Stop serie D | Felleca spera nello slittamento della 27^ giornata

La serie D come noto non scendera’ in campo. Il presidente del Foggia Roberto Felleca spera che alla fine si scelga per lo slittamento della 27ma giornata e non per il rinvio.

