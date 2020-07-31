SSC Bari | Tra Scala e Vivarini c’è “l’ombra” di Auteri

  • SSC Bari | Tra Scala e Vivarini c’è “l’ombra” di Auteri

Week end importante per il Bari quantomeno sul fronte allenatore. E’ previsto un incontro tra Vivarini e Scala per un eventuale rinnovo. In caso di fumata nera prenderebbe corpo l’ ipotesi Auteri.

