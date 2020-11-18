Ssc Bari | Dubbi in difesa per la trasferta di Caserta

Il Bari si prepara alla trasferta sul campo della Casertana. Dubbi in difesa per mister Auteri con Perrotta squalificato e Minelli in dubbio.

