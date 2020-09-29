Ssc Bari | Dopo il successo di Francavilla sotto con la Spal

  • Home
  • Calcio
  • Ssc Bari | Dopo il successo di Francavilla sotto con la Spal

Condividi

Il Bari di Auteri in viaggio verso Ferrara per il secondo turno di Coppa Italia. Auteri, nel frattempo, abbraccia Lollo e Semenzato.

Scritto da

Guarda tutti i messaggi di :

Nessun commento ancora

Lascia un commento