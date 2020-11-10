Ssc Bari | Antenucci: “Domenica uno dei gol più belli della mia carriera”

L'attaccante del Bari Mirco Antenucci torna sul gran gol messo a segno contro la Juve Stabia e parla del presente con la maglia del Bari

