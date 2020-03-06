SS Monopoli | il gabbiano si prepara agli ‘spettri’ di una campana

  SS Monopoli | il gabbiano si prepara agli 'spettri' di una campana

Il Monopoli scenderà regolarmente in campo contro la Casertana. La squadra di Scienza quest'anno non ha mai vinto con una squadra campana.

