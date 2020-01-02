SS Monopoli | Gennaio di fuoco in arrivo per il Gabbiano

SS Monopoli | Gennaio di fuoco in arrivo per il Gabbiano

Sarà un gennaio di fuoco per gli uomini di Scienza, che quest'oggi hanno ripreso i lavori in vista della sfida interna con la Paganese.

