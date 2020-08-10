Spettacoli | Miss Italia nell’era post covid

Selezione provinciale di Miss Italia nella piazza centrale di Quasano, nel Barese. Il concorso femminile più longevo della storia torna anche nell'era post covid con tanto di mascherine

