Sicurezza | Cerignola marcia per la pace, Foggia attende i rinforzi

  Sicurezza | Cerignola marcia per la pace, Foggia attende i rinforzi

Domani 20 poliziotti in arrivo a Foggia, come annunciato dal Ministro degli Interni Luciana Lamorgese per il controllo del territorio.

