Serie D | Vincenzo Feola sempre più vicino al Casarano

INTANTO DOPO L’ADDIO A DINO BITETTO A CASARANO SI ATTENDE L’UFFICIALITA’ DEL NUOVO ALLENATORE. VICINO ALLA FIRMA L’ORMAI EX CERIGNOLA VINCENZO FEOLA.

